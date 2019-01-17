City prepares for small-cell technology

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender. A recently installed small cell node sits atop a power pole on Woodhill Road. Cell towers cover large areas, while small-cell technology, which attaches to utility poles, covers a small area, helping eliminate dead zones.

Small-cell technology, which helps eliminate cell phone dead spots and improve voice and data networks, is more than likely on its way to Vestavia Hills.

City Manager Jeff Downes has spoken to the council twice about the issue at fall 2018 work sessions, and he said the technology represents the next step in telecommunication networks and prepares the city for the 5G cellular network, though the two terms are not synonymous.

Cell towers cover large areas, while small-cell technology, which attaches inconspicuously to utility poles, covers a small area, helping eliminate dead zones.

It’s anticipated the amount of smartphone traffic will increase tenfold by 2020, according to a report provided to the city by AT&T, necessitating the need to move to a faster 5G network.

“If we want to be a community of choice, if we want to be a community that embraces technology like we do, then we need to do everything we can to work arm-in-arm with these telecommunication companies to, in the current timeframe, make their systems as robust as possible and, in the future time frame, work to make sure we can support 5G,” Downes said.

AT&T has proposed two sites to attach nodes in Vestavia: one at the south end of U.S. 31 near city limits and another near Vestavia Hills High School. It’s unknown whether an existing utility pole would be used or if the company would build a new pole.

Data networks will be improved in the short-term, while long-term benefits include the “rapid introduction” of 5G when it launches, Downes said.

ISSUES

There have been debates between telecommunication companies and municipalities regarding permit fees, with the former trying to lower their costs while cities argue they should be paid fair market value for the company using their utility poles.

The Federal Communications Commission has placed a limit on the fees that states can charge and has also placed a “shot clock” on cities to speed up deployment, giving them 60 days to process applications for use on an existing pole, and 90 days for new construction.

In research done for the city by intern Jack Wakefield, it was noted that more nodes will be needed, as small-cell technology has a much smaller range than a traditional cell tower. That research showed widespread concern about whether the technology would make its way to more rural areas, increasing America’s “digital divide,” as it wouldn’t be cost-effective for companies to erect the number of poles needed to bring the network to rural customers.

While that issue will affect large swaths of Alabama, it won’t affect Vestavia, Downes said.

REGULATION

The city recently passed an ordinance that regulates how the technology is used in the city, mirroring a similar ordinance passed by Mountain Brook, Downes said.

The ordinance ensures telecommunication companies consider aesthetics and encourages co-location on existing poles, and, if a new pole is needed, for it to fit in with the surrounding environment. It also details how the poles will be maintained, as well as the fees owed by companies for using city-owned poles.

If the pole is in city limits but owned by another entity, the telecommunication company must show an agreement with that owner in order to attach the node to that pole, and any new pole would be paid for by the telecommunications company, Downes said.

The only cost to the city would be the opportunity cost by allowing the technology on the pole, as well as the administrative cost of reviewing the proposals, Downes said, but permit fees should offset those costs.

Once permits are approved by the council, Downes said it’s only a matter of weeks for telecommunication companies to complete the installation process.