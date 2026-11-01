City prepares for Holiday in the Hills festivities

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills. The 2025 Vestavia Hills Christmas parade was filled with festivities for the whole family. A full detailed lineup of this year’s events can be found in the article.

The city of Vestavia Hills is gearing up for a holiday-filled season of activities, kicking off with the Deck the Heights on Nov. 14 from 2-7 p.m.

Additional events include:

Monday, Nov. 16: Holiday photo booth opens at Library in the Forest.

Thursday, Nov. 19: The annual Christmas tree lighting at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Light Up Vestavia Hills begins across the city.

Sunday, Dec. 6: Parade and Party in the Park on the Great Lawn/The Bray beginning at 4 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Dec. 13 beginning at 4 p.m. if needed.

Thursday, Dec. 10: A menorah lighting at City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12: Breakfast with Santa at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center from 7:30-10 a.m.

Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills.

Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley, who is in charge of Holiday in the Hills festivities, said one notable change to this year’s lineup is a later start time for the parade.

“The change was proposed to allow parade participants to incorporate lights into their floats and create an even more festive experience for attendees,” McCulley said.

Another addition this year is a large outdoor Christmas tree, purchased by Liberty Park Joint Venture, that will be displayed on the Great Lawn.

At the conclusion of the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will be held as part of the Party in the Park celebration.

The city’s official Christmas tree lighting will continue to be held on Nov. 19 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

“The tree lighting at Liberty Park is a separate, secondary celebration taking place during the Party in the Park, following the parade,” McCulley said.

Those interested in participating in this year’s parade, entering a float or becoming a sponsor for the Party in the Park can register online by completing the “Holiday Parade and Party in the Park” form through the city’s online portal by visiting vestaviahillsal.portal.opengov.com/categories/1086.

A list of full event details, including a parade map, will also be available at vhal.org/community/city-events.

Deck the Heights

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2-7 p.m.

Holiday photo booth opens

When: Monday, Nov. 16

Monday, Nov. 16 Where: Library in the Forest

Christmas tree lighting

When: Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center

Light up Vestavia Hills begins

When: Tuesday, Dec. 1

Tuesday, Dec. 1 Where: Across the city

Parade and Party in the Park

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.)

Sunday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.) Where: Great Lawn/The Bray

Great Lawn/The Bray Highlights: Tree lighting after the parade

Menorah Lighting

When: Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m. Where: City Hall

Breakfast with Santa