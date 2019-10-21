City offers tips to stay safe, prevent fires in winter

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills fire Chief Marvin Green and BattalionChief Shawn Jackson recommend people serviceheating units and inspect chimneys to help prevent fire in the colder months.

While summer long extended its visit this year, causing many to wonder if Alabama would ever see cold temperatures again, the winter will once again be with us soon, and with it, the increased chance for electrical fires and other fire hazards.

Vestavia Hills fire Chief Marvin Green said the department does see more electrical fires in the colder months because people are using heaters, chimneys and fireplaces more.

The department also sees more outdoor burning in the winter, Battalion Chief Shawn Jackson said.

Also, if temperatures drop below freezing, Green said it can be a real problem for firefighters because it is much harder to get warm than it is to cool off. That was the case in January 2014, during “Snowpocalypse,” when crews battled a massive fire off Shades Crest Road.

Jackson said the truck equipment was refreezing before they could use it that day.

Green and Jackson offered tips to residents on how to stay safe during the winter months:

► Service heating units.

► Inspect chimneys.

► Don’t leave heaters unattended, and do not use them with extension cords.

► Maintain a safe, clean zone around a heater.

► Check smoke detectors.

► Have a plan in place in case of a fire.

Vestavia Hills police Capt. Johnny Evans also offered tips on how to avoid crime during the holiday season:

► Do not bring gifts to the car and then go back in to shop.

► Watch for people following you.

► Don’t leave windows and blinds open, allowing people to peek inside your house.

► Make it appear as if someone is home at all times.

► Be observant of your surroundings.

► Don’t leave purses or other personal items unattended.

► Keep track of debit and credit card activity.