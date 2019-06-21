City leaders respond to retirement, vaping bills

× Expand Karim Shamsi-Basha Vaping House Bill 41 allows the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board to regulate the sale of e-cigarette products to minors.

Two bills supported by Vestavia Hills leaders passed during this year’s legislative session.

Senate Bill 147, sponsored by Vestavia’s senator, Jabo Waggoner, allows cities to opt back into Tier I retirement benefits for all employees through the Retirement System of Alabama. Vestavia police and fire department leaders said when the state changed the law in 2013 mandating all new employees be considered Tier II, it affected the ability to recruit and retain talent, especially in police and fire.

Tier II employees receive a lower monthly benefit toward their premium, aren’t able to convert sick time into their pension and must be 56 years old with at least 10 years of service before retiring, whereas Tier I employees can retire at any age with at least 25 years of service.

VHPD Capt. Johnny Evans said while the department must wait on the law to go into effect, the move will help them recruit and retain officers. Fire Chief Marvin Green echoed Evans’ thoughts.

“We are tremendously excited at the opportunity that Sen. Waggoner’s bill will have on future employees, and [on] our ability to recruit and retain quality employees for the foreseeable future,” Green said.

The other bill, House Bill 41, allows the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board to regulate the sale of e-cigarette products, also known as vaping, to minors. The law also outlaws the advertisement of such products near schools or other areas where children are prevalent or advertising the products as a healthy alternative to smoking.

“I’m really pleased that the Legislature took this bold step to protect kids,” said Vestavia Hills council member Kimberly Cook, an outspoken proponent of the bill.

Cook, who traveled to Montgomery for the vote, said she was pleased to see legislators, including those who represent Vestavia, stand up to tobacco-industry lobbyists, and that the vote “reinstilled” her faith in thestate Legislature.