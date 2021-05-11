City leaders discuss flooding issues, solid waste authority

× Expand Emily Featherston

At Monday night’s work session ahead of a Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, City Manager Jeff Downes informed council members of the possibility for the city to join a solid waste authority in conjunction with several other cities in the region, possibly including Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook and Trussville. The city of Hoover has already voted to join the authority. For the authority to be legally incorporated, at least three cities must vote to join, Downes said.

The city joining the authority would have no impact on the city’s existing contract with Amwaste or the services currently provided to residents, Downes said. The benefits to joining the authority would be the ability to choose the best provider for their services, as opposed to being bound by the competitive bid law, mandating the city must accept the lowest bid offered for services. It also gives them different options regarding the length of contract, pricing and providers, Downes said, but they would not be mandated to use the provider chosen by the authority.

The council would also have to choose a representative for the authority, Downes said. The representative can be anyone who lives in Vestavia Hills.

The council is expected to vote on the issue at the May 24 meeting.

During the meeting, Downes said the city is addressing resident complaints and examining existing infrastructure after heavy rains significantly impacted public and private property in early May.

Thirty-six properties had issues related to the heavy rains, Downes said. There were issues on both private property and with public infrastructure, he added, with the latter noticeable at sites like the intersection of Montreat Drive and U.S. 31, where the drainage structure within the state right of way was clogged. Downes and Public Works Director Brian Davis spoke with the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation, who assured them the problem would be solved.

Another public issue was found near Sol Azteca, where a slide occurred at the hillside due to problems with ALDOT property. The department has also promised to resolve that issue, Downes said.

Downes said the city is continuing to work with private property owners on issues related to city infrastructure, and said the city is continuing to inspect its property to make sure it is prepared for rain events in the future.

Also at the May 10 meeting, the council:

Approved the renewal of an electric franchise agreement with Alabama Power.

Approved an alcohol license for Snapper Grabbers Land and Sea in Liberty Park.

Approved the replacement of a gas furnace at fire station 4.

Approved the replacement of an HVAC system at the concession stand at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

Other items expected to come up at the May 24 meeting included the rezoning of 1121 Winward Lane from medium density residential to a planned residential district for the construction of four single-family homes.