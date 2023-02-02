City hosting Dogwood Festival starting this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Children move through a bounce house during the Vestavia Hills Spring Sports Celebration event, part of this year’s Dogwood Festival, held at Wald Park in March 2022.

UPDATE: The city of Vestavia Hills recently canceled a Mardi Gras event, a description of which appears in the print version of this story in the February 2023 edition of the Vestavia Voice.

Vestavia Hills will once again host the state’s longest-running Dogwood Festival, held each year in Vestavia Hills. Beginning with the 2022 iteration, the city rebranded the festival to bring in other already-happening events and provide opportunities for residents to enjoy something in every part of Vestavia.

Events include the Dogwood Dink pickleball tournament, Wing Ding and more. Last year’s festival was very popular, with close to 25 events, McCulley said.

“We knew we needed to grow and hope to have more brand recognition,” she said.

The Dogwood Dink guarantees participants at least three games of pickleball, according to the city’s website. It also makes use of the city’s new Civic Center, McCulley said.

Early bird registration for Vestavia Hills residents will be available through Feb. 1; registration will then open to the public through Tuesday, Feb. 14. Registration will be online at vhrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs.

For those looking to give back, the Superhero Fun Run, a fun run for children, will benefit the Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology Program at UAB Hospital’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. The event will be held March 4 at 8 a.m. at Buddy Anderson Field. Superheroes will come to run, walk or maybe even skip alongside children, according to the city’s website. Students in first through fifth grades are eligible to participate, with a cost of $20 per person, including a T-shirt. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. Register no later than Feb. 21 at go.uab.edu/vhhsrise.

On March 10, the spring sports kick-off and a free concert will be held at Wald Park, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be music, food, games, a parade and crafts, along with a performance.

The signature event of the festival is the annual Dogwood luncheon, set for April 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vestavia Country Club. The event will feature a silent auction and special guest speaker Heidi Elnora, an Alabama-based female entrepreneur.

On April 8, the fourth annual “Battle of the Bands,” featuring bands composed of area middle and high school students, will return to the Rocky Ridge Entertainment District from 5-9 p.m. Prize money is awarded to the winning bands, and guests can enjoy food and beverages from nearby restaurants and browse retail shops, all within walking distance. Bands perform three- to four-song sets and winners will be announced at the conclusion of the event.

On April 21, a family-friendly concert will be held at Wald Park beginning at 7 p.m. All ages are welcome to the event, sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The next day, Wing Ding, the annual wings competition, will take place at City Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. Visitors will “enjoy great chicken wings, live music and a children’s area full of games and activities,” according to the city’s website. Tickets are $10 at the gate, $8 in advance and $5 at the gate with a donation to the Leadership Vestavia Hills Hunger Project. Children 10 years old and younger can attend for free.

Heights Hangout will return to The Heights Village on April 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live music, a kid’s zone, pop-up shops, sponsor booths and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate and proceeds benefit the ongoing beautification of Cahaba Heights through the Cahaba Heights Merchants Association.

For a full list of events, visit vhal.org/community/dogwood-festival.