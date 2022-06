× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Outgoing Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce President Karen Odle was honored with "Karen Odle Day" on June 14, along with a retirement reception at City Hall.

Odle has served the chamber for nearly 20 years and will be succeeded by Michelle Hawkins, who has already begun her work.

In addition to her role at the chamber, Odle previously served as a member of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.