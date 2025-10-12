City Council set to vote Monday on $1.2 million southern gateway

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav This 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall sign is proposed as a new sign to welcome people into Vestavia Hills, Alabama, along U.S. 31 near the city's border with Hoover, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night is scheduled to vote on a proposal for the city to spend nearly $1.2 million for new signs, landscaping and drainage improvements at the southern gateway to the city along U.S. 31.

The proposal has drawn criticism from some people in the community who say that money would be better spent to tackle other needs in the city, such as stormwater issues and sidewalks in other parts of town or air conditioning updates for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Proponents say the southern gateway project is important because it will help reshape the image of that part of town and first impressions of the city, as well as help spur further economic development in that vicinity and address stormwater issues there.

The southern gateway project would include a 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall with “Vestavia Hills” written on it running parallel with U.S. 31. Also being proposed is another sign bearing the city’s name across the street by the Chevron gasoline station that would be visible to people exiting Interstate 65 North.

The plan also includes additional landscaping by the Chevron gasoline station, in a new median strip on U.S. 31 and on both sides of the highway, City Manager Jeff Downes said. Read more about the gateway project here.

Monday’s City Council agenda also includes:

Completion of the annexation of 1.6 acres at 2560 Rocky Ridge Road and rezoning the property to accommodate eight single-family homes.

A proposal to hire Williams Blackstock Architects to design an expansion and renovation of the Vestavia Hills Alberto C. Zaragoza Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park and a pool heater addition for the pool at the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex at Wald Park.

A proposal to accept a $1.6 million federal grant to help the pay part of the salaries and benefits of 12 new firefighters for Fire Station No. 4. The grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would cover 75% of the cost of the salaries and benefits for 12 firefighters for two years and then 35% of their salaries and benefits for year three.

See the full agenda and supporting documentation here.