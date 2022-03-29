City Council raises wages for some employees

× Expand Emily Featherston

Some employees will be receiving a pay raise after the Vestavia Hills City Council approved the raises at the March 28 meeting.

Employees in the labor division of public works received a pay raise from $12.24 per hour to $14.88 per hour, said City Manager Jeff Downes.

Downes said the move should help the city remain competitive in both attracting and retaining those employees. The city does not have to go through the Jefferson County Personnel Board to hire those employees, and as such, their pay is set by the city and had not been changed in “quite some time,” Downes said.

In a short meeting, the council also approved a 10-year franchise agreement with C-Spire and a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, coordinated by Jefferson County and agreed to by all cities in the jurisdiction in order to receive federal funds in the event of emergencies.

In his report to the council, Downes said work is continuing on Crosshaven Drive, and should not impact spring sales. The city has also emphasized the need to keep traffic moving to Jefferson County, which is doing their own project to improve the intersection at Crosshaven Drive and Green Valley Road.

Downes also reminded those listening that the Dogwood Festival is ongoing through the month of April, as well as the upcoming event on May 21 to honor the 20th anniversary of the annexation of Cahaba Heights into Vestavia. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. that night at Heights Village and will include food, games and music.

First read items, which should be discussed at the April 11 meeting, included:

Annexation and development of 25 townhomes by Taylor Burton at 2245 And 2249 Blue Ridge Boulevard

A resolution authorizing Downes to accept a proposal for acquisition of rights of way and temporary construction easements for the Massey Road project

A resolution authorizing Downes to obtain a land survey, geotechnical investigation, landscape design and more at Altadena Valley Park to help prepare a master plan

An ordinance authorizing the city to develop and enter into a land use agreement with the city of Childersburg for a shooting range for the police departments of both cities.