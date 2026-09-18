City to hold hearings on 2027 budget, employee raises Monday

× Expand Staff photo Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The Vestavia Hills City Council will hold public hearings on the city's proposed 2027 budget and a 2% employee pay raise when it meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.

The centerpiece of the meeting is the proposed budget, which includes the city's general fund, special revenue, capital projects, infrastructure and community spaces, and debt service budgets for fiscal 2027, which begins Oct. 1. The proposed general fund budget totals $83.5 million, with total expenditures across all funds reaching about $146.1 million when transfers are included. The budget remains in draft form and is subject to council revisions before final approval.

Council members will also havea public hearing on a proposed 2% increase in wages and salaries for all current city employees, effective Oct. 1.

In new business, the council will consider a resolution to adopt the Shelby County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, a FEMA-required update that keeps the city eligible for future hazard mitigation grant funding.

The council also plans to hold a first reading on an ordinance to amend an existing architectural services agreement with Williams Blackstock Architects for a planned library and community facility at the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex. The plan is to add more detail on cost, location and programming for the facility as the city works toward funding decisions.

The meeting also includes a proclamation recognizing October 2026 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

The meeting agenda can be found at this link. The Vestavia Voice will have coverage of the meeting later in the week.