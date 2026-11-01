City Council OKs record $146 million budget for 2027

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes, left, speaks with the Vestavia Hills City Council about the fiscal 2027 budget.

An expanding economy increased the city of Vestavia Hills’ general fund reserves by 78% from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2025, putting the city in a good position for some major spending in fiscal 2027, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The City Council approved a record $146 million budget for fiscal 2027, up 18.5% from the 2026 budget.

Downes said the increased spending is nothing to be alarmed about because the increase is largely due to planned one-time spending of $34 million for capital projects the city has long planned.

“We have built a nest egg, if you will, that will help not just get beyond any economic challenges, but will also help us accomplish some things that this council desires to do,” Downes said.

This fiscal year, city officials plan to borrow $46 million for a variety of projects, including construction of a police operations and training center in Liberty Park (estimated to cost $14.7 million), $9 million for replacing natural turf with artificial turf at the Liberty Park baseball and softball fields, $5.3 million for a Liberty Park fire station renovation and expansion, construction of a new public works and park and recreation maintenance facility next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex (estimated to cost $1.75 million), and realignment of the entrance to the Liberty Park baseball/softball and soccer complexes (estimated to cost $1.17 million).

Some people may question spending that much money, but the city has been saving money and following its conservative financial policies that are designed to make sure the city is keeping enough money to weather potential economic downturns, Downes said.

“There’s a careful balance between being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and hoarding money and letting the reserves keep getting higher and higher,” he said.

City officials have determined there are real needs to address, and good planning has put the city in a position to do so, Downes said.

The general fund budget for fiscal 2027 calls for spending $83.5 million, a 3.2% increase from the 2026 budget.

That includes money for:

A 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees (costing about $600,000)

5% merit raises for all eligible employees

A full year of paying for 12 new firefighters

Hiring an extra maintenance technician and an after-hours/weekend information technology technician

Completing the veterans memorial at Altadena Valley Park

Repaving 9 miles of city streets

Stormwater drainage improvements

At least two sidewalk projects

The city’s sales tax revenues have skyrocketed in recent years, growing by 45% from $21.8 million in fiscal 2020 to $31.6 million in fiscal 2025. City officials were expecting to end fiscal 2026 with a 3% increase in sales tax revenues and projected a 2% increase for 2027 (for a total of $33 million).

Grocery stores play a big part in the city’s sales tax revenues, and losing the Winn-Dixie in Cahaba Heights cut into city revenues as many of those dollars shifted into grocery stores outside the city limits.

Construction of a new Walmart Neighborhood Market at the old Winn-Dixie site is expected to begin in January and eventually will boost city revenues, but the new store won’t open in time to affect 2027 revenues, Downes said.

Property tax revenues for Vestavia Hills are projected to rise 6% in 2027 to $26.4 million, and business license revenues are projected to increase 16% to $7.8 million.

Details of the city’s 2027 budget can be seen at vhal.org under the Government tab.