Vestavia Hills police to explore opening rifle, pistol ranges near Red Mountain Park

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills City Council Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry speaks at the City Council meeting on Monday, March 18.

On Monday, the Vestavia Hills City Council approved a request from Police Chief Dan Rary to explore the possibility of developing rifle and pistol ranges on a tract of land owned by Red Mountain Park.

Rary said his department was approached a couple of months ago by the Red Mountain Commission, which asked if Vestavia Hills police would be interested in developing a shared-use firearms training facility. It would be open to Vestavia Hills police and Red Mountain Park law enforcement officers.

"What we would like to do ... is go in, plan, research it and develop it into a facility for us," Rary said.

Rary said another neighboring police department has expressed potential interest in using the proposed facility as well, but he didn't say which one.

Vestavia Hills police officers have used the gun range at Brock's Gap Training Center in Hoover for the past five years. Rary said his department entered into an agreement with Brock's Gap that allows Vestavia Hills police to access the facility five weeks every year.

While the situation has been manageable, Rary said it has created logistical challenges that would be mitigated by the development of the department's own firearms ranges.

The land where the proposed facility would be built is currently home to crude rifle and handgun ranges that are used by Red Mountain law enforcement officers, Rary said.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, who is involved with the Red Mountain Commission, chimed in briefly during Monday's public hearing but recused himself from presiding over it due to the conflict of interest.

"Presently, the Red Mountain enforcement officers shoot there," Curry said. "I don't know the frequency of their training ... but it would have to be enhanced to meet the standard that the Vestavia Police Department would expect."

Rary said he would he like to improve the existing rifle range, build a handgun range and develop decision-based firearms courses where police officers would have to react to certain stimuli before choosing to pull the trigger on their weapon.

With Monday’s approval, Rary will be able to devise a conceptual plan for the ranges and calculate their estimated costs. Any further steps will require another round of approval from the City Council.

"The proposed range will not be open to the public and will in no way interfere with the public's continued enjoyment of Red Mountain Park," said Councilman Rusty Weaver, who serves as mayor pro-tem. "I think that's important to note."

Rary said it’s also important to note that the site of the proposed range is owned by Red Mountain Park but is not a part of the park itself. Rary also said he’s not too concerned about potential noise issues because the land’s closest neighbor is an active quarry used for rock blasting.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook asked Rary how he planned to keep parkgoers from wandering into the ranges. He said development plans would include a chain-link fence and additional signage.

“That's the last thing we want ... is someone to come into it,” Rary said.

He also added that the research phase of the project won’t require additional city funding.

In other business, the City Council approved a resolution that will allow the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to install a remote locker system at the New Merkle House for Cahaba Heights and Liberty Park residents and install a vending machine for creative materials at the library's Makerspace.