City Council considers selling land to Jefferson County for bridge widening

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Jefferson County plans to widen a bridge on Old Looney Mill Road with a design similar to this bridge.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday plans to vote on a proposal to sell a small parcel of land in the Patchwork Farms nature park to Jefferson County so the county can widen a bridge on Old Looney Mill Road.

A proposed resolution for the council to consider indicates the land, which is less than 1/10th of an acre, has an estimated value of $13,724, but the proposal is for the city to sell the land to the county for $1 because the city has no use for it and the county needs it for the bridge widening. The bridge goes over a tributary leading to the Cahaba River.

A second resolution to be considered by the council Monday would approve an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Vestavia Hills and Jefferson County for the bridge improvements.

See the complete agenda and supporting information for the City Council's Sept. 9 meeting on the city website here. The meeting is at Vestavia Hills City Hall at 6 p.m.

The following City Council meeting on Sept. 23 will be a busy one with a slew of annexation and rezoning requests, as well as ordinances calling for the use of electronic vote-counting devices in all city elections, and the approval for the acceptance and use of grants for the purchase of playground and exercise equipment at Altadena Valley Park.