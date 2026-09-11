City Council approves $5.3 million bid for Liberty Park fire station renovation

× Expand Rendering courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills. Rendering of proposed addition at Fire Station No. 4.

The Vestavia Hills City Council this week approved a $5.3 million contract for the expansion and renovation of Vestavia Hills Fire Station No. 4 in Liberty Park.

CT General Contractors was the lowest of nine bidders for the job at $5,288,248. The other bids ranged from $5,342,725 from Maxus Construction Co. to $7,046,111 from Blackstone Construction. City officials had budgeted $5.7 million for the project.

The plan is to add about 2,300 square feet to the existing 9,400 square feet. Work will include demolition of the existing living quarters and construction of new foundations and slab-on-grade systems to support the renovated and expanded portions of the building, according to a letter from Doster Construction Co., which is serving as the construction manager.

The four bays for vehicles will remain largely the same, but the rest of the interior of the building will be completely gutted and renovated to expand the kitchen, living quarters and restrooms, Fire Chief Marvin Green said.

Structural improvements will include new metal stud framing, masonry construction, and wood truss roof framing with a new asphalt shingle roofing system.

The exterior building envelope will include brick veneer systems, cast stone masonry, new thermal/weather resistant systems, metal wall panels, sheet metal flashing and trim, and installation of all new doors, windows, glazing, and storefront systems.

The project also includes complete replacement and upgrade of plumbing, mechanical and electrical systems, including new heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and distribution systems, plumbing infrastructure and fixtures, electrical distribution, new lighting, a new fire alarm, new communication tools and associated controls.

Site improvements will consist of new asphalt and concrete paving, sidewalks, utility infrastructure, a new grease trap, oil and water separator, grading, irrigation systems and new landscaping.

The job is expected to take about a year to complete.

The Fire Department this year added 12 new people at Station No. 4 over three shifts, for a total of 33 firefighters stationed there.

LIBRARY/BALL FIELD DEBATE

In other business, the City Council postponed consideration of the city’s 2027 budget until Sept. 21 to give council members more time to decide which capital projects should be part of the 2027 budget and delayed a vote on a proposed 2% cost-of-living increase for city employees.

There has been much debate about whether there should be money allocated in the 2027 budget for a library/community center that has been proposed to be built next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

The library project was left out of City Manager Jeff Downes’ budget recommendation for 2027 because he felt the council as a whole preferred to allocate limited resources toward other projects.

That would include $9 million to replace the natural turf baseball and softball fields at Liberty Park with artificial turf, $6 million toward fine arts and athletic facilities at Vestavia Hills High School, the $5.3 million for the fire station expansion and money to begin site work for a new police operations and training center next to the Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

The biggest question seems to be whether the artificial turf for the baseball and softball fields should take priority over the library project.

Numerous residents spoke in favor of keeping the library project in the budget or at least not designating money for the artificial turf until the city completes a planned study about what should be included in a library facility.

But other residents spoke on the need for the artificial turf due to high demand for the baseball and softball fields and the problems and delays that occur due to rain-drenched natural turf fields.

Advocates on both sides said they understand the need for both projects but emphasized why their favored project is important.

Downes said the city’s proposed general fund expenditures of $83.5 million represent a 3.2% increase from 2026 but said the city’s finances are in good shape to handle that. Overall expenditures $146 million would be an 18.5% increase from 2026, but that’s mostly due to $34.5 million of long-planned capital projects. The city is able to handle that increase because it has increased its reserves to about $32 million and shrunk its debt principal from $105 million in 2020 to $75 million now, Downes said.

The plan is to borrow money in 2027 to cover some of these capital projects but also to use some of those reserves. The city has a policy of keeping at least 90 days of operating expenses in reserves, which would amount to $15.5 million, and the current spending plan as proposed would keep $21.8 million in reserves.

It’s important to follow those financial policies to maintain the city’s fiscal health, Downes said.

That said, the council has the final say on the budget, and he will adjust to the council’s wishes, he said. A decision on the budget is expected on Sept. 21.