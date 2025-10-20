Vestavia Hills City Council accepting applications for library, park boards

× Expand Photos courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Left: The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest; right: Cahaba Heights Park

The Vestavia Hills City Council is taking applications for vacancies on the city’s Library Board and Parks and Recreation Board.

The Library Board typically meets every fourth Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, and board members serve four-year terms. The Parks and Recreation Board typically meets at 7:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, and park board members serve five-year terms.

People interested in serving should have applications submitted by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10. Applications can be submitted online here. Selections will be made by the Vestavia Hills City Council.