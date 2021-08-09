City Center to host "Live After 5" Thursday evening

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses in the shopping complex at the Vestavia City Center.

The Vestavia City Center will be hosting Live After 5 on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To end summer vacation and kick off a new school year, Live After 5 will feature live music from Alice Bergeron and local vendors. The event will take place on the back green space that is closest to Planet Fitness and is free and open to the community. Redstone Church is sponsoring a kid zone with treats and activities for children.

Vestavia City Center is located on Highway 31 and features retailers such as Taco Mama, Crumbl Cookies, Publix, and Panera Bread. The center recently announced that local favorite Davenport’s Pizza will be opening a second location in the heart of the Vestavia City Center adjacent to Taco Mama.

-- Submitted by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors.