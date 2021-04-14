City celebrates opening of Miracle League Field

Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media Neal Embry Starnes Media

The Miracle League Field at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills opened on April 11, with a special ceremony honoring city leaders and volunteers who helped make the field a reality. The ceremony also honored the four teams who will be a part of the inaugural season of Miracle League at the new field. Miracle League allows people with disabilities to enjoy baseball, with fields tailored to fit their needs. The field is part of the ongoing renovations to Wald Park, Vestavia’s largest park. This year’s Miracle League season will be held April 11-May 23, 2021 with games scheduled for 2pm and 3pm each Sunday afternoon.