City celebrates I Love America Night

The annual "I Love America Night" event was held on June 24 at Wald Park in Vestavia Hills, offering residents and guests the chance to see the park's new grand lawn.

Families were able to take advantage of free swim at the aquatic complex and enjoy vendors, inflatables, live music and fireworks.