Council approves annexations, rezonings and conditional use permit

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Nov. 22 approved a conditional use permit for Happy Dog Baths and Grooming at the Vestavia Hills City Center.

The business, owned by Mike Mahaffey, offers both grooming and bath services, along with medical care, and will be located in the former Subway space at 678 Montgomery Highway. The permit was approved on the condition that no overnight boarding would be allowed at the business.

The council also approved an Alabama Department of Transportation agreement to resurface and restripe portions of Interstate 459 from U.S. 280 down to Grants Mill Road, which includes the restriping and repaving of the Liberty Park exit at Overton Road, which City Manager Jeff Downes said needs repair.

In other business, the council: