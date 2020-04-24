Churches feel impact of coronavirus, aim to help community

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Rev. Jack Alvey leads the Palm Sunday Mass as he pre-records the service April 4, for parishioners to watch from home on Palm Sunday, as Alabama entered a statewide stay-at-home order. Congregations throughout the country began worshiping through online-only services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Rev. Jack Alvey leads the Palm Sunday Mass as he pre-records the service April 4, for parishioners to watch from home on Palm Sunday, as Alabama entered a statewide stay-at-home order. Congregations throughout the country began worshiping through online-only services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Butch Williams. Volunteers help place signs on behalf of Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church. The signs give people a phone number to call if they have any needs during the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Prev Next

The new coronavirus has heavily impacted area churches, most of which have suspended in-person services and are instead offering virtual services either by livestreaming or pre-recording services.

Chad Cossiboom, executive pastor of Shades Mountain Baptist Church, said the church is still offering benevolence and pastoral care, and is working to meet needs in the community by packing food bags for children and helping take care of senior citizens.

“The situation is just constantly changing,” Cossiboom said. “It’s tough. Our business is people. We’ve had to get really creative.”

Still, Cossiboom said, the church is not without hope in any way.

Gary Furr, pastor of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, said the church is livestreaming its services, and staff members are contacting each member to find out how they can help. The church has also already given a $5,000 contribution to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, instead of giving that amount gradually over the course of the year as it had planned.

Vestavia Hills Baptist is also using its newly launched app, Alabama Coalition for Healthy Mothers and Children, to list resources such as the Jefferson County Health Department on the app, which serves as a directory to help people in need.

Butch Williams with Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church said his church has placed signs around the city asking how its members can help, with contact numbers people can call to leave requests.

“They’ve been trickling in,” Williams said.

Church staff members are making themselves available to meet needs and making sure church members and community members have food and what they need, especially the elderly, Williams said. A meal ministry led by former Vestavia Country Club Chef Charlie Gagny helps lead the way, Williams said.

The church is also pre-recording Holy Week and Easter services in case those services cannot be held in person, Williams said. “We are blessed to have a lot of resources.”