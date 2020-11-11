Christmas Special “Hope is Alive” on WBRC FOX6

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eleanor Stenner. The special will include a variety of familiar and adapted Christmas songs, faces from across Birmingham and a storyline that encapsulates the hope of the season.

Shades Mountain Baptist Church will present “Hope is Alive,” an hour-long TV special featuring Nashville artists Drew and Ellie Holcomb on WBRC FOX6 on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. The special will include a variety of familiar and adapted Christmas songs, faces from across Birmingham and a storyline that encapsulates the hope of the season.

This special was filmed at the historic Alabama Theatre, as well as living room sets built right on the campus of Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Shades Mountain Baptist Church Worship Pastor Michael Adler and Visual Arts Director Ethan Milner collaborated with the Holcombs to present the gift of music and storytelling that will encourage all to remember that hope is alive.

“With all of the limitations of COVID-19 this year and not a clear sense of when things will change, we were confronted with the truth that we couldn’t pack the stage with[singers] or an orchestra [in person]. So, [we] created a Christmas alternative this year that we cannot wait to share,” said Adler. “This joy-filled and moving hour will also serve as a fundraiser for local Birmingham non-profit Christian Service Mission with a goal to raise money for their Christmas for Kids project.”

There will be opportunities throughout the showing to donate to Christian Service Mission. After the first broadcast, Lifeway Christian Resources will stream it throughout December on Lifeway Digital Pass at select times and on-demand.

