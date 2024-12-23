Christmas and New Year holiday closing schedule for city of Vestavia Hills

The city of Vestavia Hills will be closing municipal offices on Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

That includes Vestavia Hills City Hall, the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, New Merkel House senior center and other municipal offices.

All Vestavia Hills outdoor parks and pavilions will remain open.

The Vestavia Hills Civic Center and New Merkel House also closed at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and will do the same on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Amwaste will not be collecting garbage on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Thursday and Friday will have their garbage collection delayed by one day this week and next week, city officials said.