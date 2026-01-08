Cholesterol management and heart disease prevention program set for Jan. 15 at Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

As part of a January wellness series at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, a registered dietitian from Cultivate Wellness will present “Cholesterol Management & Heart Disease Prevention” on Thursday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

The program will be led by Emily Moore, a registered dietitian with Cultivate Wellness, who will discuss what cholesterol is, how it affects overall health, and practical nutrition and wellness strategies to help manage cholesterol levels. The session will also explore ways to fuel the body effectively while lowering risk factors associated with heart disease.

Cultivate Wellness is a group of registered dietitians serving the Birmingham area through individualized corporate wellness programming and one-on-one nutrition counseling. The organization specializes in practical, evidence-based guidance to help individuals and groups build healthier habits.

The class is designed for anyone interested in better understanding how everyday food and lifestyle choices can support long-term heart health.