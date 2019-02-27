Chlorine leak sends more than 50 to hospital, shuts down roads

12:30 p.m. UPDATE: All closed roads, including U.S. 280, are now reopened, and Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Cahaba Heights are no longer on soft lockdown.

UPDATE: As of 11:50, at least 53 people had been transported to area hospitals.

A chlorine gas leak at a Birmingham Water Works facility at the intersection of Rocky Ridge Road and U.S. 280 sent more than 50 people to the hospital and closed down roads across the Birmingham area on Wednesday morning.

Birmingham Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo, in a press conference, said 14 people were transported to an area hospital with injuries, including respiratory issues. They were sent there “strictly as a precaution,” Carillo said.

Rick Jackson with Birmingham Water Works said two chemicals mixed together, causing the leak. There is no threat to drinking water and there is no immediate danger to the general public.

U.S. 280 was shut down at all access points. Shades Crest Road was shut down from 280 to Beaumont Drive and Rocky Ridge Road was shut down between Morningstar Drive and 280, said Capt. Johnny Evans, public information officer for the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Cahaba Heights were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution, meaning exterior doors are shut, but classes are continuing inside.

