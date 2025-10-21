Chili Cook-Off moving from Brookwood Village to Liberty Park

× Expand Photo from The Exceptional Foundation Facebook page. The Exceptional Foundation's Chili Cook-Off is the nonprofit's biggest fundraiser each year.

The Exceptional Foundation is moving its 2026 Chili Cook-Off from Brookwood Village to The Urban Center in Liberty Park.

The event is slated to take place March 7.

“We are so thankful for the support of the Homewood community that has helped this event grow,” The Exceptional Foundation said in a Facebook post this week. “We look forward to continuing that spirit in Liberty Park! Stay tuned for more info as we get closer to the big day.”

The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities.