Children's entertainer Barry Mitchell, Sam the Turtle to pop up in Vestavia

× Expand Children's entertainer Barry Mitchell and his pal, Sam the Turtle, spend time in a rocking chair.

Children’s entertainer Barry Mitchell and Sam the Turtle this Thursday, July 10, are putting on two shows in Vestavia Hills that promise laughter and fun for children ages 3 and up.

The first show is scheduled in the community room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest at 10:30 a.m., and the second one will be at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights at 3:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly program blends comedy, puppets and audience interaction for a silly, engaging hour of entertainment. No registration is required.