Children's entertainer Barry Mitchell, Sam the Turtle to pop up in Vestavia

Children’s entertainer Barry Mitchell and Sam the Turtle this Thursday, July 10, are putting on two shows in Vestavia Hills that promise laughter and fun for children ages 3 and up.

The first show is scheduled in the community room at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest at 10:30 a.m., and the second one will be at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights at 3:30 p.m.

This free family-friendly program blends comedy, puppets and audience interaction for a silly, engaging hour of entertainment. No registration is required.