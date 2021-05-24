ChelseaFest and the Big Kaboom set for July 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Chelsea. The city of Chelsea will host the annual ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom is the city’s largest event each year. This year, it will take place Saturday, July 3.

WHEN: Saturday, July 3, 5 p.m.; fireworks go off at 9 p.m.

DETAILS: Parking will be in the field behind Winn- Dixie, and guests can set up chairs and blankets in the grassy area behind Dairy Queen

WEB: cityofchelsea.com/219/chelseafest-and-the-big-kaboom

The event is always held the Saturday before July 4, and this year it happens to fall the day before Independence Day.

Guests can enjoy food trucks, live music and one of the largest firework shows around.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. with a variety of food trucks. Back this year is the kid’s play area with inflatables. There will also be between 30-40 local business vendors set up.

City Council member Casey Morris is overseeing the food trucks and said this year will feature lots of trucks serving a variety of options.

“We’ve got a great lineup of food vendors coming out for the Big KaBoom this year. From tacos to Filipino barbecue and hamburgers and all kinds of desserts. We hope to have a great crowd, beautiful weather and we encourage all of our residents and surrounding communities.”

Morris said this will be a clean and safe event and all the food vendors take the health and safety of patrons very seriously and will keep their trucks clean and sanitized for their customers.

The bicycle parade for kids will begin at 5:20 p.m. at the corner of Chelsea Road and Chelsea Corners Way. Participants can decorate their bikes in a patriotic theme and ride along the route. The older kids will lead the parade and the younger kids will follow behind them.

This year will feature three bands. Fake News, The Marty McFly’s and Trotline will provide music throughout the evening. The fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit the city’s website at cityofchelsea.com/219/chelseafest-and-the-big-kaboom.

