Chaos in the Heights brings improv comedy to Cala Coffee

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Chaotic Good Improv will team up with Cala Coffee for Chaos in the Heights on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7-8:30 p.m.

The live improv show will feature performers creating scenes and comedy on the spot, with audience suggestions helping shape the action throughout the evening.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to grab a drink before the performance. Cala Coffee recently received its liquor license, and offerings from Cala and Gulp Wine will include wine, beer, nonalcoholic beverages and coffee.

The show will be held at Cala Coffee, 3950 Autumn Lane in Cahaba Heights. Tickets are required.

For tickets and more information, visit chaoticgoodimprov.com/shows.