Chamber luncheon to host legislative panel

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host their November luncheon on Nov. 14 at 11:30 a.m.

The event, held at Vestavia Country Club, will feature a Legislative Panel including Sen. Jabo Waggoner, Sen. Dan Roberts, Rep. David Faulkner, Rep. Mike Shaw and Commissioner Mike Bolin.

Vestavia Hills City Manager, Jeff Downes will serve as the moderator with topics including:

Support of Economic Development Through Infrastructure Enhancements

Improvements to the Operations of the Birmingham Water Works Board

Transportation Improvements by Investment in the Extension of the Northern Beltline and

improvements to I-65

Legislative Changes and Initiatives Anticipated in the Near Term

Impact of Federal Congressional District Changes from the State and County Perspective

Hot Topics for the Next Alabama Legislative Session and Jefferson County Commission

Your Personal Goals to Improve the Quality of Life for Your Constituents

Financial Implications of State and County Budgets Due to Inflationary Pressures and Budget Revenue Growth

Audience - Question and Answer Period

Lunch begins at 11:30 and the program will start at noon.

Reservations cost $25 per person and need to be made by Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. Late reservations will cost $30.

Register here.