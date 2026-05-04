Chamber luncheon to feature Cheeriodicals CEO as speaker

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, May 12, at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 2600 Vestavia Drive.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from noon to 1 p.m. The featured speaker will be Gary Parisher, president and CEO of Cheeriodicals, a company known for corporate team-building experiences centered on community impact.

Parisher brings more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotech sales, marketing and business development.

The cost is $25 through 4 p.m. May 7 and $30 after that time. For more information or to register, visit business.vestaviahills.org.