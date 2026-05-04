Chamber luncheon to feature Cheeriodicals CEO as speaker

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The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, May 12, at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church, 2600 Vestavia Drive.

Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program from noon to 1 p.m. The featured speaker will be Gary Parisher, president and CEO of Cheeriodicals, a company known for corporate team-building experiences centered on community impact.

Parisher brings more than 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotech sales, marketing and business development.

The cost is $25 through 4 p.m. May 7 and $30 after that time. For more information or to register, visit business.vestaviahills.org.