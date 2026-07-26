Chalk the Hills returns with art, music and family fun

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will present the second annual Chalk the Hills on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Andy's Garden Center, with a rain date of Sunday, Aug. 2.

The family-friendly event invites artists, students and creative enthusiasts to create 4-by-4-foot sidewalk chalk masterpieces inspired by this year's theme, "Where Imagination Comes to Life." Categories include storybook characters, fantasy worlds, fairytales, superheroes, mythical creatures, dream landscapes, classic characters and original creations.

Visitors can stroll through the outdoor gallery while enjoying live music, local food vendors and family activities. The Deep Earth Gem Mine will be open during the event, and firepits with s'mores will add to the evening festivities.

The live chalk competition runs from 5-7 p.m., with winners announced at 7:45 p.m. Awards will be presented in three age divisions: ages 12 and younger, ages 13-18 and adults 19 and older. Registered artists will receive a basic chalk kit and may bring additional chalk and stencils.

The event is open to all ages. For more information or to register as an artist, visit andysgardencenter.com/pages/chalk-the-hills.