Celebrate the Family Expo set for Sept. 14 at Finley Center

× Expand Photo from Birmingham Christian Family website. People listen to a presentation at the 2023 Celebrate the Family Expo at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama.

Birmingham Christian Family Magazine is hosting its fifth annual Celebrate the Family Expo at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The expo, which each year has many Vestavia Hills businesses as sponsors, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will include live music, inflatables for kids, food trucks and other vendors. This year will include a line-up of celebrity chefs sharing tips and samples on the Sweet Grown Alabama Celebrity Chef Stage. There will also be free paper shredding offered by RecylABILITY and much more. Admission is free.

Visit birminghamchristian.com/celebrate-the-family-expo-2024 for more information or sponsor registration.