Casino Royale Raises over $10,000 for the Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo by Taneisha Tucker. A group of women enjoy Casino Royale at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

On Saturday, March 7, the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation and its Junior Board presented the Casino Royale Fundraising Gala at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Nearly 200 guests attended the event benefiting the library’s children’s and teen departments and the VHLF endowment. This marked the sixth year of the event and the first time it was held since 2016.

Casino Royale guests entered the library on a red carpet, surrounded by Vegas décor and the music of King Rooster. Bama Casino’s professional dealers led guests in rounds of black jack, craps, roulette and money wheel games and their roaming photo booth captured shots of guests throughout the evening.

The circulation desk was transformed into a bar serving complimentary wine and craft beer donated by International Wines & Craft Beer. The Ridge provided a full spread of delicious food in the library’s community room, where guests also found a wide array of silent auction items donated by generous local businesses. Vestavia Hills Dunkin’ provided complimentary late-night coffee and donut treats for all guests.

“The Foundation board and our Junior Board were so excited to work together to bring Casino Royale back to the Library in the Forest,” said VHLF President June Clark, who conceptualized the event in 2012. “It was a huge success, and everyone had a great time enjoying the fun of Vegas for an evening in Vestavia Hills at our wonderful library.”

Select Casino Royale sponsors and their guests were treated to a VIP area set up in the library’s Makerspace, with private gaming tables, food and beverage stations and boxing on TV. CBS 42’s Alissa Rothermich served as emcee for the event, thanking sponsors and inviting guests to trade their chips in for prize tickets at the end of the evening before announcing the door prize winners. All guests received swag bags as they departed.

"I am truly thankful that the community came together again to support our great library," says Taneisha Tucker, the library’s director. "The proceeds totaling more than $10,000 will enable us to offer stellar programming to our children and teens along with supporting the Foundation's goal to establish an endowment that will provide long-term support for the library."

The organizers appreciate all the sponsors, auction donors and guests who made Casino Royale a winning night for all. A full list of sponsors as well as photos can be found at www.vhlibraryfoundation.org. You can also find information on joining both organizations online.

Submitted by June Clark.