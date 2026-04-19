CASA partnership brings awareness events and training to Vestavia library

× Expand Photo courtesy of CASA

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is partnering with CASA of Jefferson County throughout April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, offering multiple ways for the community to learn about and support the organization’s mission.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, works to ensure that children in the foster care system have trained volunteers advocating for their best interests in court and in their daily lives.

Throughout the month, visitors can stop by an informational table in the library lobby to learn more about CASA’s services and how to get involved.

The partnership will also include a public presentation on April 23 at 6:30 p.m., where representatives will discuss their work and ways community members can support children in need.

In addition, CASA will host volunteer training sessions at the library on April 20-21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sessions are designed to prepare volunteers to advocate for children navigating the court system.

Organizers say the goal is to raise awareness and recruit volunteers to help provide a dedicated advocate for every child in need.