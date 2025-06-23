Developer asking for 11 townhomes off Cahaba Heights Road

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills KADCO Homes wants to rezone .78 acres off Cahaba Heights Road for the construction of 11 townhomes.

Developer Jason Kessler is asking the city of Vestavia Hills to rezone .78 acres off Cahaba Heights Road for 11 townhomes.

The property, located slightly northwest of The Summit, currently is divided into two lots at 3279 Cahaba Heights Road and 4201 White Oak Drive and is zoned for multi-family use and office use, but Kessler of KADCO Homes wants to build 11 townhomes there.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission heard the request recently and voted unanimously in favor of it. The Vestavia Hills City Council is scheduled to have a first reading on the proposal on Monday, June 23, and to take a vote on it on July 14.