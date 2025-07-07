New Merkel Senior Center to feature Greenbriar at the Altamont

× Expand Photo from Greenbriar at the Altamont website The Greenbriar at the Altamont senior living community is 2831 Highland Ave. South in Birmingham, Alabama.

Senior citizens have a chance to learn more about the Greenbriar at the Altamont senior living community this week at the New Merkel House senior center in Vestavia Hills.

Candi Purkey, the senior living director of marketing for Greenbriar at the Altamont in Birmingham, will be the guest speaker at the New Merkel House on Wednesday, July 9.

She’ll discuss the different types of housing and services offered at Greenbriar, which include rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, assisted living and independent living apartment homes and studios, said Melanie Perry, the New Merkel House director. Purkey also will answer questions after her presentation, Perry said.

There will be coffee and conversations at 10 a.m., Purkey’s presentation at 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. The cost for lunch is $1.50.

The New Merkel House is at 2150 Hollis Crossings in Cahaba Heights.