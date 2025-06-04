Camp Journey to give Vestavia 6th graders a taste of law enforcement

× Expand Photo from Compact website Sixth graders at a Camp Journey for Chelsea sixth graders.

Students entering the sixth grade in Vestavia Hills City Schools are invited to attend a free weeklong summer camp this month designed to share information about law enforcement and activities to build character and leadership.

The Camp Journey Vestavia Hills will be held June 16-19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pizitz Middle School but is open to rising sixth graders at both Pizitz and Liberty Park middle schools.

It’s essentially a junior police and sheriff’s academy, allowing students to see and experience firsthand what school resource officers and other law enforcement officers do. Students are encouraged to forge strong relationships with their school resource officers throughout the week.

Students will be provided training and messages centered on values and traits, including integrity, character, courage, discipline and teamwork. They also will be educated on issues they will face during adolescence and equipped with skills to navigate these challenges, officials said. Some topics expected to be covered include crisis negotiation, vape education, gun safety, team building, etiquette, bullying, social media, crime scenes, tactical response, wildlife, drones and 911 information.

The camp is a partnership between Compact, the Vestavia Hills Police Department and Vestavia Hills City Schools.

The camp is free of charge, and the only requirement is that the child be dropped off and picked up on time each day, officials said. The camp is limited to 50 campers.

Similar camps for students from other school systems are being conducted at Helena Middle School, Thompson High School, Oak Mountain Middle School, Chelsea Middle School and Pelham Park Middle School.

Applications are available at compact2020.com/camp-journey. Completed applications or questions should be emailed to your school resource officer or jpinson@shelbycompact.org.