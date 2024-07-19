Calling all 'word nerds:' Vestavia library to hold adult spelling bee

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Facebook page The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having an adult spelling bee on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Are you really good at Scrabble, or do you consider yourself a word nerd? Or maybe you’re just really good at spelling?

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Monday, July 22, is having an adult spelling bee to see who is the Best Speller in the Hills. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m.

According to the library’s Facebook page, there will be “refreshments, nail biting and intense stares included.” The adult spelling bee is open to anyone ages 18 or older, but registration is required. To register, contact Lora Roberts at lora.roberts@vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4674.