Cahaba Riverkeeper says no lawsuit being filed against developer

× Expand Photo Courtesy of David Butler This photo shows the impact of rain on the South Bend subdivision development on Feb. 12, 2019, when the city received 1.2 inches of rain.

The Cahaba Riverkeeper said on Wednesday, Aug. 7, that the organization is no longer considering filing a lawsuit against Vestavia Hills developer Taylor Burton over a subdivision the riverkeeper previously said damaged the nearby Cahaba River.

David Butler, the Cahaba Riverkeeper, said that, in his opinion, the Taylor Burton Company is doing a better job managing runoff and potential damage to the river at the construction of its South Bend subdivision in Vestavia Hills.

On April 29, Butler notified the company of an intent to sue if they did not improve their management practices at the site, which he claimed led to sediment making its way into the river and damaging the water supply and wildlife.

Burton previously said he and his team have worked hard to protect the nearby rivers, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect streams.

“It’s a new world, and we protect the environment and work hard to do it,” Burton said.