Cahaba Heights UMC helps flood victims

Photo Courtesy of Melanie Perry Volunteers from Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church helped flood victims and provided food in mid-October.

On Oct. 14, Cahaba Heights United Methodist helped flood victims and first responders who helped them. More than 31 homes were flooded during recent rains. Reverend Rusty Glascow and his mother Irona Glascow, along with Reverend Sheri Ferguson helped hand out 100 meals at Meadowlawn Park provided by Miss Myra’s Barbecue Restaurant. Also, cups of goodies and candy were provided by Jennifer Banik of Landmark Settlement & Title. On the day after the flood, Reverend Glascow went door to door with some lunches provided by Miss Myras as well.

--Submitted by Melanie Perry