Cahaba Heights to launch holiday season with 2024 Deck the Heights

Photo courtesy of Katherine McRee Performers pause for a photo at the Deck the Heights event in Cahaba Heights on Nov. 11, 2023.

The Cahaba Heights community is ready to kick off the holiday season this Saturday, Nov. 16, with its annual Deck the Heights celebration.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., multiple businesses in the Cahaba Heights business district are joining together to offer holiday shopping specials, food samples and a variety of activities that include trolley rides, inflatables, pop-up artist booths, jazz music, balloon art, an inflatable snow globe, snow machine, disc jockey, giant slide, toddler bounce house, train ride, photo booth with Santa, mechanical bull and kids crafts.

The trolley rides begin at 2 p.m., and the All the Dogs Rescue group will have dogs available to adopt from 3 to 6 p.m. at Heights IV & Wellness.

Other businesses participating include the NS Dance Studio, Mason Music, The Blue Willow, The Retreat Day Spa, Flip-Flops & What Nots, Murphree’s Market & Garden Center, Serendipity Boutique, Little Sikes Shoes, El Zun Zun, Troup’s Pizza, FOODBAR, The New York Butcher Shoppe, The Olive Branch, Miss Myra’s Pit Bar B-Q, Mudtown Eat & Drink, Cala Coffee, Martin’s BBQ Joint and Bendy’s Cakes & Cream.

Check out Cahaba Heights Local on Facebook for updates.