Cahaba Heights school to show students’ work this month

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights hosted its Taste of the Heights fundraising event in 2019. It featured an art show, silent auction, book fair and food sampling from local vendors.

During the week of April 26, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights will honor students and their work throughout the school year with a special event called “Highlighting our Heroes.”

The event takes the place of the annual “Taste of the Heights” event, which combined an art show and food from local restaurants. Due to restaurants not being able to come to the school this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was reworked and renamed.

This year, the all-virtual event will give students a chance to take their parents on a virtual tour on what their day at school looks like and show them how they’ve grown academically throughout the year.

That virtual tour will also include an art show, which will showcase one piece of artwork by each student, chosen by art teacher Katie Hicks.

Hicks said the show will be held with the help of an Atlanta-based art company called Artome, whose website will host the artwork. The company has previously framed student’s artwork, Hicks said. The event will be a great way for parents to see what their kids’ work and gives the students something of which to be proud, Hicks said.

“I think this will really be a celebration,” Hicks said. “They are really proud to get to show their skills.”