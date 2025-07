× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The New Merkel House senior center in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Kids from the Cahaba Heights United Methodist Church will be mingling with senior adults at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights on July 28.

Pastor Julie Holly is bringing the kids to help with bingo games, New Merkel House Director Melanie Perry said.

The get-together starts at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon, Perry said.