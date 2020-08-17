Cahaba Heights Park officially opens

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening A group of children throw out the ceremonial first pitches at Fox Field during the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Members of the Vestavia Hills City Council, Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, and Mayor Ashley Curry stand at home plate on Fox Field for the ribbon cutting at the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry speaks during the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Brian Davis, director of public services for the city of Vestavia Hills, speaks during the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Eloise Burnett, 8, and Zeke Burnett, 3, climb a rope jungle gym at the playground at Cahaba Heights Park prior to the grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Baseballs with the Vestavia Hills emblem are seen on a table at the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Zeke Burnett, 3, climbs a rope jungle gym at the playground at Cahaba Heights Park prior to the grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Butch Williams, chaplain for the city of Vestavia Hills, gives the invocation at the start of the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Cahaba Heights Park Opening Davis Callighan, 4, looks back as he passes his mom, Heidi, and little sister, Celia, 2, as they run the bases at Fox Field following the Cahaba Heights Park grand re-opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The new Cahaba Heights Park held a ribbon cutting and first pitch ceremony on Friday, Aug. 14.

The park, part of the Community Spaces Plan, features four ballfields, a new field house for concessions, an inclusive playground and batting cages, and in the future, will host a dog park and the new New Merkel House.

The short ceremony narrowly avoided bad weather and was well attended, said the city's communications director, Cinnamon McCulley. Children threw out a first pitch to each of the city's four Council members and Mayor Ashley Curry, and there were food trucks on hand to provide dinner for the crowd.

The park is located at 4401 Dolly Ridge Road.

