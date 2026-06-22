Cahaba Heights parade celebrates America's 250th birthday with golf carts, bikes and community fun

× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Heights Merchants Association

The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association will host the Cahaba Heights USA Birthday Parade on Saturday, June 27, from 4-5 p.m., bringing a festive community celebration to the streets of Cahaba Heights.

The event commemorates America's 250th birthday with a parade featuring decorated golf carts, bicycles and ATVs. Participants will gather for check-in and lineup at the Cahaba Heights Ball Fields from 3-3:30 p.m. before the parade begins at 4 p.m.

The route will travel along Dolly Ridge Road, Green Valley Road, Asbury Road, Sunview Drive, Autumn Lane and Bellwood Drive before concluding in Heights Village. Organizers recommend Meadowlawn Park and Mudtown as prime viewing locations for spectators.

Following the parade, attendees can continue the celebration at an after-party hosted by Troup's Pizza from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The gathering will feature face painting, live music and family-friendly activities. Musicians Allen House and Glenn Drennen are scheduled to perform.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial.

Tickets are $33.85, and registration is available through Eventbrite.