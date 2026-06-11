Cahaba Heights music camp introduces young children to instruments and music basics

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Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Mason Music Camp for Beginners, scheduled for July 6-10 at its Cahaba Heights location.

Designed for children ages 6-9 who are new to music, the camp runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day and provides a hands-on introduction to piano, guitar and drums using real instruments.

Campers will learn foundational music concepts through singing, games, crafts and group activities while exploring different instruments in a fun, supportive environment. The week concludes with a performance in which students showcase what they have learned for family and friends.

One unique aspect of the camp is a personalized recommendation provided to families afterward, identifying which instrument their child appeared most naturally suited to pursue through future lessons.

Mason Music says its camps are led by experienced instructors selected from its roster of nearly 100 music teachers across the Birmingham area. The program emphasizes small class sizes and low student-to-teacher ratios to provide individualized attention and engaged learning opportunities.

No instruments are required, as all equipment and materials are provided.

Registration is $235, and enrollment closes June 29. For more information, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.