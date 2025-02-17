Cahaba Heights Merchants Association to host Paw-Di Gras Parade

× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Heights Merchants Association

The Cahaba Heights Merchants Association is organizing a Paw-Di Gras dog parade for Sunday, March 2.

The parade, scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., will begin at Meadowlawn Park and end at Heights Village. The cost to participate is $25 per household, with all proceeds benefiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

All dogs must be leashed. Each dog will receive a Mardi Gras bandana and treat after the parade. Registrants will be entered into a raffle for a free bath, grooming session and three-day punch card for Club Canine Daycare. Cahaba Heights Elementary’s facility dog, Marlie, will be grand marshal. There will be food, drinks, live music, face painting and magic after the parade.

To register, go to eventbrite.com/e/paw-di-gras-parade-tickets-1218376409639. For more information, call 205-516-2588.