Cahaba Heights guitar camp gives beginners a start on real songs

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Mason Music is accepting registrations for its Guitar Camp for Beginners, scheduled for July 13-17 at its Cahaba Heights location.

The camp is designed for students ages 10-15 who have never played guitar or are just getting started. Campers will learn foundational skills including chords, strumming, reading music, tuning and effective practice habits.

By the end of the week, participants will work toward playing real songs while building confidence with the instrument in a supportive group environment.

The camp runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day. Registration is $300, and enrollment closes July 6.

Mason Music has hosted more than 2,500 campers since launching its summer camp programs in 2013 and offers camps for a variety of ages, interests and skill levels.

For more information, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.