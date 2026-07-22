Cahaba Heights Cocktail Crawl returns with pedal tour experience

× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Heights Cocktail Crawl

The Cahaba Heights Cocktail Crawl returns Saturday, Aug. 29, inviting guests 21 and older to spend the afternoon exploring local restaurants and bars throughout the Cahaba Heights Entertainment District.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and features specialty cocktails at participating businesses, giving attendees the opportunity to discover a variety of drinks while supporting local establishments.

A limited number of $40 Pedal Passes are available through a partnership with Birmingham Pedal Tours. The guided pedal experience includes stops at Troup's, Miss Astrid's, Mudtown and El ZunZun, allowing participants to travel between venues aboard the pedal-powered vehicle.

Organizers say last year's event sold out and encourage guests to purchase tickets early. The Cocktail Crawl is open only to adults ages 21 and older.

Pedal Pass tickets are available through Eventbrite.