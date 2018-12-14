Burglary suspect shot during attempted robbery, VHPD says

× Expand Vestavia Hills Police

A burglary suspect was shot by a homeowner today at about 4:45 pm at the Elevation Apartments off Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills police announced on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, police said preliminary information indicated the resident confronted a suspect exiting his apartment and, some time after, shot the suspect, who then fled across Columbiana Road to Vestawood Apartments.

The homeowner called 911, and VHPD was able to locate the suspect, put him in custody and transported him to UAB for treatment of his injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time, according to the post.

The resident was unharmed, and the investigation is ongoing.